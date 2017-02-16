Give Your Partner More Space If You Want Your Ex Back After Valentine’s Day

By: Essa Thaim Krugba

Everything seems to be going along just fine in your life, but you are getting an uneasy feeling that has you a bit confused. Eventually, you realize that your partner needs more space and breaks off your relationship. You are naturally heartbroken and wondering what has caused this hurtful turn of events to shatter your happiness. You want your ex back, but you are at a loss, not knowing what to do first. It is important for you to be aware that you need to have a plan and to proceed very carefully.

It is imperative that you find out why your ex needs more space, a difficult and soul searching prospect. It could be that you are insecure about a former relationship your partner might have had. That would indicate a lack of trust in your relationship, a problem that you have to work through, no matter how hard that might be to do. There may be family problems that you are unaware of, or a loss of employment which is leaving your ex feeling very insecure financially. Whatever the cause, you must resolve to understand and to help make better if you want to get your ex back.

Moreover, your ex likely still has feelings for you, and may be receptive if you were to initiate a conversation. Remember to be positive and friendly, and keep your first encounter free of stress and drama. Continue to keep your communications brief and not too frequent, so that your ex feels that he or she has the needed space to function. Be patient, learn more about what has caused the break up by patiently listening and putting together clues that encounters with your ex might provide. Be patient and attentive if you want to get your ex back, making sure that you are both ready to make changes.

If you feel that your ex is prepared to work things through, proceed slowly, making sure those past mistakes are not repeated. However, the possibility exists that your ex is not ready to resume your relationship. Your former lover might need more space and time to sort out whatever problems were to blame for the break up. It is important that you retain your independence and not appear needy. Chances are that after a period apart, your ex will be able to resume your relationship. You might then feel that you no longer wish to do so, but if you want your ex back you will have the opportunity to rekindle old feelings.

Most relationships go through difficult periods, quite often resulting in a better understanding of each other. If you are prepared to work hard at correcting your past behaviors during Valentine, all the while maintaining your pride and independence, the results will be rewarding. You want your ex back and you will succeed if you remember to be patient and to follow your plan carefully.