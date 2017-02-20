Yaro sure of Wikko resurgence

Wikki Tourist midfielder Bature Yaro is optimistic his side can overturn a 2-0 deficit against Sierra Leone side RSLFA in the second leg of the preliminary round of the 2017 CAF Confederations Cup.

The Bauchi based side will welcome RSLFA on Sunday for the second leg and will hope to make it to the second round despite the odds heavily stacked against them.

Two first half goals from Sam Kabba and Ibrahim Sillah gave the Sierra Leoneans a two-goal advantage ahead of the second half.

Yaro feels his team can still go through and says they were unlucky against RSLFA. The former Nasarawa United midfielder insisted that there is nothing special about their opponents as they look forward to the game.

“We were just unlucky in the first leg against RSLFA. We did our best but it wasn’t good enough on the day,” Yaro told supersport.com.

“The game was actually tough but we gave a good account of ourselves. It is unfortunate we lost by that margin but it doesn’t reflect the true nature of the game.

“We will do our best to make sure we qualify for the next round of the competition. The boys are prepared and ready to go.

“This game is not just about Bauchi people, it is about the whole of Nigeria. We want to make the nation proud on Sunday,” he added.

by Andrew Randa