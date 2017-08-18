WCC extends condolences to Sierra Leone

GENEVA, Switzerland, August 18, 2017/APO/ —

As Sierra Leone coped with the aftermath of a devastating mudslide while facing the threat of another slide, World Council of Churches general secretary Rev. Dr Olav Fykse Tveit offered condolences and prayers.

After a mudslide claimed at least 330 lives on the outskirts of Freetown, authorities this week were evacuating people in the same area because another, potentially larger, slide is imminent.

“It is with sadness that I write this letter of condolence,” Tveit wrote. “We note that this comes at a time when the people of Sierra Leone are still recovering from the devastation of an Ebola outbreak.”

We will hold on to God’s promises that give us hope, he concluded. “I remain in mourning and in hope with you, dear sisters and brothers.”