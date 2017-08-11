Watershed moment for African Internet: Installation of first direct subsea link between Africa and South America begins in Angola

LUANDA, Angola, 9 August 2017 / APO / –

The completion of the first direct link between Africa and South America has gained momentum at an official launch in Sangano, Angola. The installation of the South Atlantic Cable System (SACS) – an underwater cable with a capacity of 40 tbps that will extend over more than 6,500 km in Fortaleza, Brazil – began on the Angolan coast in The municipality of Quissama. The SACS system is under construction by NEC Corporation za.nec.com ).

José Carvalho da Rocha, Angolan Minister of Telecommunications and Technology, local and international business leaders, as well as shareholders and guests from Angola Cables attended the launch. The installation of SACS is seen as a strategic project for Angola that is driving the digital economy of the region and improving global communications.

Currently, it takes about 300 milliseconds to connect between Angola and Brazil

Once the entire network is completed, as well as associated elements such as data centers and Internet exchange points, SACS will provide a paradigm shift in the telecommunications sector in Africa. According to António Nunes, CEO of Angola Cables ( www.AngolaCables.co.ao ): “For Angolans, access time to content available in America – the largest center for the production and aggregation of digital content and services – will be five times faster “. Currently, it takes about 300 milliseconds to connect between Angola and Brazil. With SACS, latency – the delay between a sent and received data packet – should be reduced to about 60 milliseconds.

“Angola is becoming one of the telecommunication centers in sub-Saharan Africa,” added Nunes. “Current cable systems, such as WACS, with SACS and Monet cable systems, supplemented by local data centers, will improve connectivity but will benefit economically Angola and surrounding areas as technology- High connectivity establish and expand their operations in Africa “.

The phase of cable installation on the Angolan shore is one of the most important aspects of the project because several levels of interaction and simultaneous activities are necessary with several entities constituting a critical and high-risk moment. The protection of the cable and the involved teams is one of the aspects analyzed and, consequently, the work is rigorous and well planned. “The installation of SACS represents the realization of a dream, a development that reflects our ability to find solutions and overcome challenges, always keeping the final goal in mind,” said Nunes.