USAID and the Ghana Government Partner to Increase Energy Access

ACCRA, Ghana, August 8, 2017

The United States Agency for International Development (USAID) and the Ministry of Energy hosted a workshop to discuss increasing electricity access in Ghana on August 8-10, 2017. The event brought together senior officials from the Ghana Government, the private sector and development partners under the theme: “Shifting Ghana onto a Path of Clean and Affordable Energy.” USAID/Ghana Acting Mission Director Steven E. Hendrix and Chief Director of the Ministry of Energy Lawrence Apaalse delivered remarks and expressed their commitment to sustainably developing Ghana’s energy sector.

The event featured presentations and panel discussions on generation expansion and renewable energy integration, mobilizing financing for the power sector, as well as lessons learned globally. Topics discussed included international best practices and case studies on renewable integration; energy planning processes to support long-term development; and emerging business models. The aim of the event was to enhance the capability of the Ghanaian power sector to address the challenges of integrating renewable energy resources like wind, solar and hydropower in the national grid.

“In 2013, the U.S. government launched the Power Africa Initiative to increase energy access in Sub-Saharan Africa. Together with our partners, we work to add new generation capacity, connect homes, hospitals and businesses to the electricity grid and deliver power to communities who live beyond the national grid,” remarked Mr. Hendrix. “Scaling up renewable energy is critical to our agenda of delivering power to all Ghanaian citizens. Through the power of partnership we are leveraging private sector investment to provide renewable energy solutions that will build Ghana’s power sector for years to come.”

This event was organized under the U.S government’s Power Africa Initiative, which aims to support energy sector development on the continent. Through Power Africa, USAID works in partnership with the Ghana Government to enhance energy efficiency and encourage the use of renewable energy.