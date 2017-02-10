Tribal Heads in Sierra Leone met with the Minister of Political and Public Affairs

By Bockarie Kukuku Musa

On Thursday 9th February 2017, the Tribal Heads from the various tribes in Sierra Leone met with the Minister of Political and Public Affairs to work effectively in the discharge of their respective duties.

The Director of Public Affairs, Ministry of Political and Public Affairs, Mr. James B. Sesay welcomed the gathering and said: “This gathering of tribal heads is long overdue and the Ministry recognizes the roles and responsibilities of the various tribes in Sierra Leone’s development and for this we are highly appreciative to host a cross section of Tribal Heads”.

In welcoming the delegation of Tribal Heads headed by the Vice Chairman, Chief S. O Gbekie to the Ministry, the Deputy Minister of Political and Public Affairs, Hon. Akhmed Femi Mansaray expressed delight about the visit and look for further collaboration with the Ministry whilst the National Coordinator- Public Mobilization in the Ministry of Political and Public Affairs, Mr. Ousman Sankoh gave a comprehensive overview of the Ministry’s mandate and policy activities.

The Minister of Political and Public Affairs, Hon. Nanette Thomas during her address to the Tribal Head said it is important for government to consult and take the views of various stakeholders into consideration when planning. “We have various platforms where we engage our people on issues relating to national development.

She spoke on the importance to engage and dialogue with the tribal heads because these are the people who know all the challenges within their tribes. Besides that, tribal heads are well respected in their various tribal groups and communities and it is important to use them as forerunners who can deliver service delivery messages to their various tribes and communities. Their role in facilitating service delivery and contributing to national development is very important.”

“Tribal leadership has been there for ages and it is our duty to make sure that traditional leaders are treated according to the dignity they deserve.” The Minister explains

She concluded that “Sierra Leone is an enviable country and we therefore need to work in unity and think Sierra Leone.

The Vice Chairman of the Council of Tribal Heads, Chief S. O Gbekie expressed their gratitude to the Minister of Political and Public Affairs for engaging them in relation to service delivery throughout the country as this is the very first time they are meeting with the Ministry. The Secretary General of Council of Tribal Heads, Chief Matthew Jibao Young also commended the Minister and appealed for more recognition and support in order to discharge their duties and to contribute to national development.

The meeting was climaxed with a vote of thanks by the Director, Ministry of Local Government and Rural Development, Mr. Emkay Magba-Kamara.