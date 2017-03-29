THE MINISTER OF POLITICAL AND PUBLIC AFFAIRS EXTOLS THE CANADIAN APC WOMENS WING

THE MINISTER OF POLITICAL AND PUBLIC AFFAIRS, HON. NANETTE THOMAS EXTOLS IN CANADA DURING THE LAUNCHING AND INAUGURAL CEREMONY OF THE APC CANADA WOMEN’S WING

By Bockarie Kukuku Musa

The Dynamic Minister of Political and Public Affairs, Hon. Nanette Thomas on Saturday 25th March 2017 witnessed the official launching of the APC Canada Women’s Wing and serves as Guest Speaker and spoke on the theme “the Power of Women in Political Transformation”.

In her address during the official launching of the APC Canada Women’s Wing and Inauguration of the ladies, the energetic Minister of Political and Public Affairs described the occasion as a step in the right direction, and emphasized that the opening of APC Women’s wing would not only help to propagate the ideologies of the party but also will attract more members especially in that part of the world in order to enlightened them on a peaceful, democratic and just society for everyone.

She spoke about the crucial roles women play in the development and governance processes in Sierra Leone and thanked and recognizes those in governance especially in Sierra Leone and at regional level. Prominent among these women in development and governance efforts are Hon. Elizabeth Mans, Hon. Dr. Bernadette Lahai, Hon. Sylvia O Blyden, Her Worship Mayor of Makeni Sunkari Kabba- Kamara, Haja Kallah Kamara, Dr. Zainab Hawa Bangura, Ambassador Rasie Timbo-Kargbo, Ambassador Khadie Bassir, Mrs. Haddijatou Jallow, Haja Mariatu Koroma, Linda Koroma, Hon. Finda Diana Konomani, Fatmata Clair Carlton-Hanciles, Hon. Rugiatu Neneh Turay, Hon. Madina Rahman and Hon. Zulia Cooper, Michala Mackay and herself as the First Female Minister of Political and Public Affairs.

“The launch of the women’s wing will provide an opportunity to look at our history as women and mothers, our culture. We need consistency in this struggle, a consistency of words and deeds in order to transform. Our children are watching and replicating our actions, those we lead, those we mentor, indeed society is watching” the Minister explains.

She reaffirmed her commitment as the Minister of Political and Public Affairs on behalf of the Government and the people of Sierra Leone and encourages everyone to participate actively towards the advancement of the collective goals and objectives for the benefits of our beloved country, Sierra Leone. In closing, she concluded by saying that “there is no doubt that there has been tremendous progress in increasing the number of women’s political participation in Sierra Leone and the Hand that once rocks the cradle is now ready and prepared to take over the world”