The Gambia for conducts peaceful election!!

African Union Peace and Security Council commends the Islamic Republic of The Gambia for conducting a peaceful election

On Tuesday 6th December, 2016, the African Union Peace and Security Council under the Chairmanship of Sierra Leone issued a Press Statement commending the Islamic Republic of The Gambia for conducting a successful and peaceful election.

The idea of issuing a Press Statement was initiated by the African Union Commissioner for Peace and Security, Ambassador Smail Chergui in collaboration with Sierra Leone’s Ambassador to the Federal Democratic Republic of Ethiopia and current Chairperson of the African Union Peace and Security Council (PSC), Mr. Osman Keh Kamara. This initiative was unanimously approved by the 15 Member States of the African Union Peace and Security Council.

The statement was issued immediately after Council had concluded consideration of the political and security situations in the Democratic Republic of Congo (DRC) and the State of Libya respectively.

See below the Press Statement.

Abdul Karim Koroma

Information Attaché

Embassy of the Republic of Sierra Leone

Addis Ababa