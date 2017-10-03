SSP celebrates 30 years in the African insurance market

SSP (www.SSP-Worldwide.com) is delighted to be celebrating the 30-year anniversary of providing general insurance (short-term) software solutions to African customers. This makes SSP one of the longest-serving providers of general insurance technology solutions in the African market.

SSP’s head office in Johannesburg is complemented by a regional account management office in Kenya. Together the two offices employ 35 specialists, who are supported by over 850 staff across SSP globally.

Over the last three decades, there have been significant changes in the African technology landscape. SSP’s continued commitment to innovation and delivery has enabled it to keep pace with these changes to meet the evolving demands of its customers.

Indeed, SSP has been a life-long partner for a number of insurers. Over 20% of its African customers have been with SSP for more than 25 years, trusting the company to keep their software current throughout the technology changes.

We truly have the required knowledge and experience of the African general insurance market to enable our customers to deliver on their growth and efficiency plans

While many customers are on their second generation of SSP software, Botswana Insurance Company (BIC) has adopted its third generation SSP solution. Having migrated from Insure/90 to S4i, BIC is now benefitting from SSP Pure Insurance, a flexible end-to-end core insurance system for all lines of business.

In addition to retaining existing customers, SSP is continuing to expand its African insurer customer base. New customers are attracted by the company’s extensive local knowledge and experience, as well as its proven ability to deliver technology on the continent. This year SSP will introduce more of its award-winning digital insurance components to the African market.

SSP’s customers play an important part in driving product and direction through running its African user group, which operates for the benefit of the users.

Leslie Muthen, Head of Business Operations and Finance, Africa at SSP says, “This is a significant milestone for SSP, and one I am delighted to have been part of for the last ten years. It means we truly have the required knowledge and experience of the African general insurance market to enable our customers to deliver on their growth and efficiency plans.”

Adrian Coupland, Customer and Marketing Managing Director at SSP adds, “SSP’s enduring commitment to both the African market and investment in our solutions means we can continue to offer insurers in the region the rich, broad functionality they need to remain competitive.”

“We have been a safe and trusted partner for the last 30 years, and will be for the next 30 years too.”