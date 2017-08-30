South Africa Donates US$615,000 to Sierra Leone Disaster Response

The United Nations World Food Programme (WFP) welcomed this week’s announcement of a US$615,000 (ZAR 8 million) contribution from the Government of South Africa that will help us provide vital emergency assistance to more than 10,000 people affected by mudslides and flooding in Sierra Leone.

“This timely and generous contribution from South Africa comes as people are at their most vulnerable, having lost not only their homes but also their livelihoods,” said WFP Representative and Country Director Housainou Taal. “We are most grateful for South Africa’s response to Sierra Leone’s appeal for international assistance.”

WFP is currently leading a coordinated humanitarian response in the hardest-hit communities of Regent, Sugar Loaf and Mortomeh outside the capital of Freetown. Together with our partners, we are providing food, shelter and other essential assistance to affected families. WFP is also working closely with the government to strengthen its disaster risk management and emergency response capabilities.

“The people and Government of South Africa have demonstrated their solidarity with the people of Sierra Leone,” said acting Regional Director for southern Africa Lola Castro. “South Africa’s humanitarian support to Sierra Leone is vital at a time when so many global emergencies require support”.

WFP has been working in Sierra Leone since 1968. Our food and nutritional assistance helps strengthen the resilience of more than 800,000 people and supports some of the country’s most vulnerable residents, including Ebola orphans and survivors, people living with HIV and tuberculosis, and smallholder farmers.