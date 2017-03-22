Sierra Leone commences voter registration

Sierra Leonean President Ernest Bai Koroma registering as a voter near his private residence at a Freetown suburb at the commencement of the mass exercise on March 210, 2017.

Freetown Tuesday, March 21 2017

Sierra Leone has commenced nationwide voter registration ahead of next year’s General Election.

Over three million eligible voters are being targeted in one month of the two-phase three month mass registration.

The National Electoral Commission (NEC) and the National Civil Registration Authority are jointly conducting the exercise.

Private residence

Sierra Leone goes to the polls on March 7, 2018.

President Ernest Bai Koroma, who registered on Monday near his private residence in at a Freetown suburb, urged citizens to ensure they registered to enable them decide their political destiny.

“I am urging every Sierra Leonean to go out and register,” said the president.

Some 3,300 registration centres have been established across the country for the exercise, the first day of which was marred by complaints of delay due to insufficient and faulty machines.

Long hours

Registration officials also blame poor sensitisation of the masses for slowing down the process.

Some impatient applicants on Monday reportedly left registration centres after standing for long hours in queues.