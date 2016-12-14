African Union Peace and Security Council adopts a Communiqué calling on President Jammeh to facilitate a peaceful and orderly transfer of power

The African Union Peace and Security Council on Monday 12th December, 2016 during its 644th Meeting issued a Communiqué calling on President Yahya Jammeh of the Islamic Republic of The Gambia to facilitate a peaceful and orderly transfer of power to the President-elect of The Gambia, Mr. Adama Barrow.

The Communiqué was adopted by Council immediately after the Chairperson of the African Union Commission; Dr. Nikosazana Dlamini-Zuma briefed the 15 Member States of the African Union Peace and Security Council on the Post Election Situation in the Islamic Republic of The Gambia.

The Chairperson of the African Union Commission cautioned the opposition to illustrate restraint and refrain from making inflammatory and irresponsible statements that would ignite tension in the country.

Meanwhile, the Chairperson of the ECOWAS Authority and President of Liberia, Her Excellency Madam Ellen Johnson Sirleaf is leading a High-Level ECOWAS delegation to the Islamic Republic of The Gambia today (13thDecember,2016) to pacify President Jammeh to accept and respect the election results, which reflect the freely expressed will of the people of The Gambia.

The High-Level ECOWAS delegation will also include: His Excellency Dr. Ernest Bai Koroma, President of the Republic of Sierra Leone; His Excellency President Muhammadu Buhari of the Federal Republic of Nigeria and the Special Representative of the United Nations Secretary General for West Africa, Dr. Mohammed Ibn Chambas, among others.

See below Communiqué issued by the African Union Peace and Security Council.

