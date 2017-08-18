Over flooding and mudslides…

African Union stands behind Sierra Leone- Ambassador Keh Kamara shares Sierra Leone’s plight

Following the flooding and mudslides in some parts of Freetown, Sierra Leone’s Permanent Representative to the African Union, Ambassador Osman Keh Kamara has sent an official Note Verbale to the African Union Commission informing the Commission about the situation in Sierra Leone.

Below is the AUC Statement on the situation in Sierra Leone

August 14, 2017

Press Release

It is with deep shock that the chairperson of the Commission of the African Union (AU), Moussa Faki Mahamat, has learnt of the catastrophic mudslides that killed more than 300 people and left hundreds more destitute on the outskirts of Sierra Leone’s capital, Freetown.

“My thoughts and prayers go out to the families who lost loved ones. The entire AU family stands united with the people and government of Sierra Leone during this difficult time,” said the Chairperson.

The Chairperson appeals to all Africans and the Diaspora, as well as to international partners, to support Sierra Leone and its public health system respond to this disaster, which occurred only two years after the country successfully ended transmission from the deadliest Ebola outbreak in living memory.