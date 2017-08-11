Nigerian professional football league launches New Lottery with the biggest Jackpot ever brought to play in Africa

LONDON, United Kingdom, 8 August 2017 / APO / – In order to support Nigerian Football League (NPFL) clubs, the AfroMillionsLotto ( www.AfroMillionsLotto.com ) (a brand new lottery with a jackpot of at least one billion naira ) will be launched by the League Management Company (LMC) in partnership with the British company Ofertas365.

This lottery, which is scheduled to launch this month, features jackpots worth more than all of Nigeria combined, and the highest in Africa!

The 20 NPFL clubs will have their own page on www.AfroMillionsLotto.com . Tickets will be available online for twice-weekly draws, as well as a range of instant win games to earn large sums of money.

Clubs’ percentage of profits from their lottery sites will allow them to increase their revenues and fund player development plans, improve facilities and grounds, On the community.

CMA President Shehu Dikko described AfroMillionsLotto as one of the most exciting business projects of the past few years for football clubs in Nigeria, and highlighted its significant positive impact on soccer.

Mr. Dikko said that “the CML has joined this partnership because of the concrete opportunities it has to revolutionize the business operations of our clubs, thanks to the money that the lottery will bring. It has been a huge success for English Premier League clubs and we hope to repeat this success here in Nigeria. “

Mr. James Leppard, CEO of Ofertas365, said: “We are very pleased to be working with the most prestigious and important football league in Africa to launch the AfroMillionsLotto, ‘They are fans of football or not – to earn money likely to radically change their lives’.