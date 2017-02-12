Neston Filmmaker’s African Safari

Well known Neston DJ and videographer Dave Bladen is setting off for Sierra Leone this week.

Dave is going on a trip to see the work of the OAKS Charity (Overseas Aid for the Kids of Sierra Leone), which supports a school in a town called Bo. He will be accompanied by another Neston resident, Nic Phipps, one of the main organisers of the charity.

Over the past 10 years OAKS has raised thousands of pounds to build extra classrooms and support teachers at Oaks Community Primary School, through initiatives including the annual balloon race at Neston Village Fair and a Spring Ball held at Thornton Hall Hotel each March.

Having long given his time as DJ at the Balls, now Dave has been asked to go over to see the school and, with the aid of his HD cameras (including an aerial drone), to capture some exciting footage. He leaves with Nic on Tuesday for an 8 day trip, joining three others who have gone on ahead. During the adventure Dave will be sharing links to short films with AboutMyArea and on social media.

Dave says: “The idea is to make people aware of the poverty in the area and huge efforts the charity make to help ensure children there get the education they deserve.

“Depending on the internet connection during my stay I’m going to attempt to do a daily video blog showing what work we have been doing during that particular day. I intend to post it on Twitter and Facebook and send a version to AboutMyArea, to share images of the school itself, various lessons, the annual sports day, living conditions and what they eat and do in their free time.

“We will be setting off from Manchester, flying into France then onto Freetown in Sierra Leone where we will have an overnight stay, followed by a day in Freetown exploring the street food and many shops and living conditions in the capital. From there we’ll make a four hour journey into Bo, to where the school is situated. There is no general electricity supply in the area, only a small generator to the back of the property that we are staying in to enable me to charge batteries each day.

“Hopefully all this will give people a real insight of the important work this great charity is doing.”

Dave’s expenses are being covered, but he is giving his time free of charge to create and distribute the audio and visual output of the trip.

Nic Phipps says: “It is excellent to have another Neston resident coming out to Bo. We are excited to see the results of his work from the trip and hope that it helps other people understand what OAKS is doing out there.”