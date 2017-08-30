Mohamed Ibn Chambas undertakes a solidarity visit to Freetown

The Special Representative of the Secretary General carried out a solidarity visit to Freetown, Sierra Leone from august 23 to 25, following the mudslide that claimed 494 lives and the disappearance of hundreds of people. During his stay, the SRSG interacted with the UNCT and the diplomatic community, including the Secretary General of the Mano River Union. He was also granted an audience by the President of the Republic. He finally visited the site.

The SRSG was apprised of the situation on the ground and the efforts being deployed to assist the country. He extended UN’s solidarity and support to the Government and the people of Sierra Leone, including in the area of rehabilitation. He announced that UN Habitat and UNEP will carry out an assessment mission with a view to developing a medium to long term strategy to prevent and manage risks.

The SRSG welcomed all the assistance to the country and particularly commended West Africa and Africa for their mobilization. He acknowledged the tremendous work of the UNCT and encouraged them to stay the course.

The SRSG highlighted the mandate given to WFP to particularly help the authorities with the logistical management of the aid received. He finally reaffirmed the UN’s commitment to continue assisting Sierra Leone with the development of its organizational and logistical capacities as part of joint efforts to realize the Sustainable Development Goals.