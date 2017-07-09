Konnect Africa set to reshape the satellite broadband industry

LONDON, United Kingdom, June 6, 2017/APO/ — With new-generation services starting today in Benin, Cameroon, Kenya, Lesotho, Nigeria, South Africa, Swaziland, Tanzania and Uganda, Konnect Africa (www.Konnect-Africa.com) is confirming its bold ambitions for Sub-Saharan Africa. The company’s innovative service offerings and products, included packaged offers inspired by ‘pay as you go’ models and Wi-Fi hotspots schemes, have already convinced a number of local operators, telecom companies and resellers. With products aligned with the preferences and habits of end-users, Konnect Africa is making a strong push with a double objective: to be a partner of choice on the continent and to demonstrate how satellite technology is today the most relevant solution for unlocking access to the Internet in Africa.

Konnect Africa’s first partners include a wide range of operators, each with its specific DNA:

AfrikaNet GoSat, already active in the broadband-based internet telephone, VOIP options and provision of customer support and services in the satellite telecommunications industry in Cameroon and Côte d’Ivoire;

Bentley Walker, known notably for designing efficient solutions for government and military customers with a Pan-African footprint;

Bloosat, a leader in satellite services in Cameroon and Central Africa;

China Telecom (Africa and Middle East), that is establishing communications link between the African continent and the Asia-Pacific region;

Coollink, a leading player in Nigeria with a broad portfolio of services addressing enterprise and consumer needs;

Global Broadband Solution, a leader in internet and data solutions in the Democratic Republic of Congo.;

Ubora Systems, that focuses on IT solutions for government and administrations and business automation in Kenya;

Terrace Projects, a managed satellite service solution provider in South Africa.

Leveraging expertise and knowledge, these partnerships reflect Konnect Africa’s approach to adapt to the specifics of each market to reach out to a vast audience. Wi-Fi hotspot access can be available for a few cents, family offers are being optimised for a few dozens of dollars, while high grade corporate services are also proposed to enable videoconferencing, storage, audio-visual content development and safe and reliable communication. Konnect Africa aims to give its partners the means to succeed with each relevant segment, through dedicated commercial, marketing and technical support. The company will also train and reward local installers to enhance service quality and drive more talent into the industry.

“This initiative echoes a broad ambition. Connecting Africa means changing the way people live, study, perform business, and transforming daily life. We aim to take broadband further and closer to multiple development sectors such as the healthcare system, education, agriculture or SMEs”, explained Laurent Grimaldi, Chief Executive Officer of Konnect Africa. “We are proud to partner with prominent players and excited to embark on this truly unique venture”, he added.

Unlike mobile wireless or fibre technologies, satellite broadband does not depend on terrestrial infrastructure and literally comes ‘from above’. It is seen as the best approach to provide populations in remote locations with access to efficient, cost-effective and easy-to-install internet solutions. Konnect Africa’s is an affiliate of Eutelsat, the leading satellite operator with 40 years of experience. Its advanced satellite technology is a powerful tool for social and economic development.