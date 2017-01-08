hard fought election, now its time to do the business of all Ghanaians

Deputy President William Ruto on Saturday joined other African leaders and dignitaries at the inauguration ceremony of Nana Akufo-Addo as Ghana’s new President.

Mr Ruto represented President Uhuru Kenyatta at the swearing- in ceremony that was attended by 13 Heads of State and Government, diplomats and other dignitaries.

The leaders praised the people of Ghana for holding a democratic election and a peaceful transition of power.

In particular, they said outgoing President John Mahama had shown statesmanship and put Ghana first by conceding defeat and relinquishing power to opposition leader, Akufo-Addo.

Liberia President Ellen Johnson Sirleaf, who is the chairperson of the Economic Community of West African States (Ecowas), said Ghanaians had charted a new destiny.

“Thank you the people of Ghana for showing political maturity and patriotism. You have come together after a hard fought election and demonstrated togetherness,” she said.

In his inaugural speech, President Akufo-Addo said he was honoured and humbled.

“I am humbled for the opportunity to lead this nation at this time and take it to another level,” he told thousands of Ghanaians who thronged the Black Star Square to witness his swearing-in as the fifth President in the capital Accra.

TAKE OATH OF OFFICE

Ivory Coast President Alassane Ouattara, Nigeria President Muhammadu Buhari, Zambia President Edgar Lungu and Sierra Leone President Ernest Bai Koroma were among those in attendance.

Presidents Idriss Debby (Chad), Ali Bongo (Gabon), Faure Gnassingbe (Togo), Alpha Conde (Guinea) and Patrice Talon (Benin), Equatorial Guinea President Teodoro Obiang and Ethiopian Prime Minister Hailemariam Desalegn were among other leaders who witnessed the new President take the oath of office.

Mr Ruto was accompanied by Foreign Affairs Cabinet Secretary Amina Mohamed. Also at the inauguration were Cord leader Raila Odinga and Mombasa Governor Ali Hassan Joho.

In December last year, President Mahama of the governing National Democratic Congress lost to Mr Akufo-Addo of the New Patriotic Party.

Mr Mahama received 44.4 per cent of the vote, while Mr Akufo-Addo got 53.8 per cent. He later conceded defeat in a telephone call to the opposition chief.

As Vice-President, Mr Mahama succeeded John Atta Mills, who died in office in July 2012.