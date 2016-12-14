Guaranty Trust Bank, yesterday, commissioned their 14th branch at Siaka Stevens Street by Bathurst Street junction.

In his remarks, the Managing Director, Gbenga Alade, said they decided to open this branch because they want to decongest the headquarters at Wilberforce Street and also they believe there is need for the bank to be at the main street.

“We have opened a state-of-the-art bank at Siaka Stevens Street and what we have done is to get the four ATM machines inside rather than outside as we want our customers to be comfortable at all times.”

He said in his three years in Sierra Leone, he has opened four branches and believes that they will not stop at 14 branches with 21 cash points, but will continue to give more services to their customers whenever it is necessary.

“In the next one month, we plan to put four computers in the hall of the ground floor where the ATM machines are so that customers will have the opportunity to check their balance, do internet banking and other transactions that will make them work with us easily.”

The Chairman, Dr George Taylor-Lewis, complimented the efforts of the Managing Director and said GTB today is the fourth largest financial institution in Sierra Leone and the most profitable bank four years running.

“This branch will definitely help to cushion the pressure that headquarters is facing as there are many security personnel visiting the bank every end of the month and with this branch they will be able to make good use of the ATM and will also receive their payment here instead of moving down to Wilberforce Street.”

The building is on lease for 20 years and the ground floor holds the four ATM machines. First floor has the tellers and offices, whilst the second floor is for administration.

