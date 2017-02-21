Governor Mohammed Abdullahi Abubakar: storms out of stadium

Governor Mohammed Abubakar of Bauchi State on Sunday stormed out of the Bauchi Stadium as Wikki Tourists FC of Bauchi failed to beat the visiting team from Sierra Leone as expected.

Though the state owned team campaigning in the Confederation African Football (CAF), beat Republic of Sierra Leone Armed Forces FC 1-0, they crashed out of the competition.

Abubakar, who was disappointed with the poor performance of the team, left the stadium unceremoniously with his entourage few minutes before the match ended. Wikki Tourists victory was not enough.

News Agency of Nigeria (NAN), reports that Wikki had on Feb. 12, in Sierra Leone, suffered a 2-0 defeat in the hand of Real Armed Forces of Sierra Leone when the teams met in the first leg of the preliminary round.

In today’s match, Wikki which was expected to score three goals to enable them remain in the competition, only scored a goal in the 56th minute through a penalty shot taken by Mustapha Ibrahim.

The match was marred by rough tackles, which prompted Centre Referee, Boubou Traore from Mali to send off Alfred Kargbo and Hassan Turay of the visiting team.

NAN also reports that few minutes into the second half of the game, fans who were also disappointed with the poor performance of the team left the stadium.

Mbwas Mangut, Chief Coach to Wikki Tourists in a post-match interview said his team played well but lacked clinical finish.

“The team staged a brilliant performance but their major problem is conversion of goals and we have noted that and will correct the anomalies observed during the match.

“I, therefore, commend them for the performance and urge them to maintain the tempo but should practice towards converting their gains into goals,” he said.

Brimal Jallong, Executive Committee member and Assistant Chairman of Sierra Leone Football Association, on his part said the team came to work for a draw to enable them qualify for the next round of the tournament.

“We have qualified for the next round of the competition and I say thank you to my boys,” he said.

The visiting team were led by Brig-Gen. Michael Sumura, Executive Committee member of Sierra Leone Football Association