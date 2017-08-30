Floods and landslides in Sierra Leone: Belgium participates in the international assistance effort

BRUSSELS, Belgium, August 21, 2017/APO/ —

Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Foreign Affairs Didier Reynders announces that a Disaster Victim Identification Team (DVI) of the Federal Police will be sent to Sierra Leone to help identify the deceased in the dramatic floods and landslides. This disaster caused the death of more than 400 people. The Belgian team will be assisted, on site, by a consular agent dispatched by the FPS Foreign Affairs.The Government of Sierra Leone had requested international assistance to help rescuing and identifying the victims of this natural disaster. By solidarity with this country, Belgium has decided to respond positively to its call.

Minister Reynders also welcomes the selection of a B-Fast (Belgian First Aid and Support Team) volunteer as a member of the United Nations Disaster Assessment and Coordination (UNDAC) mission in Sierra Leone.