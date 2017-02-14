Does Birth Control Slander Heavenly Realities?

Written by: Thaim Krugba, Kambia

Good question! I will be simple and straight-forward here with my opinion. Let’s say; someone pulls up to a stop sign: what do the sigh communicated to that driver? Obvious meaning of the sign is that the diver must stop but why? The stop sign does not explain why the driver must come to a stop. Yet the driver understands the sign’s implicit meaning: otherwise, the driver should not be behind the wheel. The reason behind the directive to stop is so the driver can look both ways and thus respond to traffic that may or may not be present on the road that day. Thus, the actual commandment only has value because it allows for the more important reasoning behind it, which for the driver to slow down sufficiently (stop) to consider the traffic on the road way and act accordingly.

God’s laws pertaining to the act of marriage, (sex) and the obvious natural consequence of childbirth are like this. The greatest importance of them is in the reasoning behind them, this reasoning goes beyond the immediate sphere of men’s lives. Undoubtedly there is extreme importance in the immediate sphere of men’s lives for God’s laws pertaining to marriage in other to be fulfilled, for this allows for stable and happy lives for all involved, and the extension of God’s kingdom on earth.

The God Almighty’s laws related to marriage, (which includes sex and childbirth) not only have an earthly need for fulfillment, meaning they are needed to properly direct the affairs of man on the earth for his immediate good and protection, but also at the same time they represent heavenly and eternal realities. The following is an explanation of the heavenly realities that are reflected by the use of birth control, therein, defining the cause for the most extreme reason for the God Almighty’s disappointment in disobedience. For someone to violate God’s laws pertaining to any aspect of marriage is to slander the Heavenly realities that the faithful marriage which was created by God to picture His sincerity to mankind.

Birth Control-Its Obvious Natural Consequences And The Heavenly Picture It Represents: In that case study; The God Almighty created the man as a living mortal illustration of Himself, and the woman as a living mortal illustration of the Church, and caused that they would come together in marriage, and in the confines of marriage reproduce themselves, the practice of birth control has far greater ramifications than the immediate effect of having fewer children. However, before we consider in any depth the heavenly realities that are pictured in the use of birth control lets first briefly consider the obvious natural immediate effect: having fewer children. Considering that God commanded the married couple to “be fruitful and multiply in the earth”, does the use of birth control agreeably fit into that commandment? Beyond that, God Almighty has purposed that in part His kingdom be extended by the birth of children who are to be raised in the fear of God, (a form of evangelism) can the believing couple in good conscious toward this basic calling and objective of God, purposely limit or eliminate children being born to themselves? I will not offer an answer to these questions, but leave them to be answered according to the reader’s own faith before God.

In regards to the heavenly picture that may be seen in the use of birth control I have these things to say. Mankind is the highest of all the creation of God and was made to reflect in their persons (both the male and the female) great and eternal heavenly realities. The man was created to be a reflection of God Himself, the woman a reflection of the individual Believer, or the corporate Church. Therefore, for those that purpose in their heart to be faithful this is to be held in great consideration. For the faithful man and woman desires in their actions to fulfill the complete and proper testimony of godliness that they were designed to fulfill.

The seed of man is an illustration of the seed of God, which is His word. (1 Peter 1:23) Even as the new Christian believer is conceived by the seed of God, (His word) and brought forth as a new babe in Christ, the seed of man sown into the woman plays its part in the conception of all human life. The obvious conclusion to this is that since the seed of man represents the seed of God, that the destruction of the seed of man illustrates the destruction, or negation of the seed of God. This is a picture that I want nothing to do with.

I ask you, does the God Almighty by the Holy Spirit through the Church sow His word into the world only to then turn around and destroy it? I think not. In like manner, neither then, should the man sow the seed of his body into the woman and then destroy it. Even as the word of God is left in the care of God to be brought forth to its rightful fulfillment, the seed of man ought to be, after which it is sown into the body of the wife, left into the hands of God to be brought to whatever fulfillment He purposes. Birth control by the destruction of the seed of man signifies the destruction of the seed of God. Birth control by the destruction of the seed of the woman brings forth the heavenly picture of destroying the ability of a person to receive God’s word. Both pictures are slanderous of the truth, and ought not to be brought forth.

Beyond these pictures, many people view birth control as being the very spirit of abortion. For as the practice of abortion eliminates the bringing forth of children through the death of the child, the use of birth control eliminates the bringing forth of children through the destruction of the seed of the man, or of the woman, thus eliminating children. And, as it has already been stated, it is questionable that the practice of birth control works to bring forth a fulfillment of the commandment of God stated through His servant Noah, (Genesis 9:7 ) “And You, be ye fruitful, and multiply; bring forth abundantly in the earth, and multiply therein.” And beyond these things, any form of contraceptive that destroys the seed of the man or the woman certainly brings forth a corrupt illustration of its heavenly counterpart: the word of God, and the need of the human heart to receive God’s word.

So what we find in Sierra Leone today, is the humanistic thought patterns that have sprung forth from man’s wisdom, (versus obedience to God’s laws) have created a generation that do not understand or value the truths of God that pertain to the man and the woman being the highest of God’s creation. And as such are meant by God Almighty to be living mortal illustrations in all aspects of their lives of the eternal God and His purposes in the Church. This fact reflects that our generation has divorced God. It is that simple. It is no more complicated than that. Yes, we might boast that we are Christians, and that we are faithful, but Jesus said that “a tree will be known by its fruits”. And in the end, the real values of a person are known by what that person does or allows.

The word Mama-Salone is to repent! Turn to God from the wisdom of men. Flush the worthless and confused preachers and educators that teach for doctrine the wisdom of men. (Man’s misguided intelligence that refuses to acknowledge God Almighty and His laws) He made man as the highest of all his creation, to live in the honor of knowing Him and His ways, thus by their lifestyle reflecting His truth in the world, but not to wallow in the mire of the immorality that springs forth from the supposed wisdom of men. For the wisdom of men without the fear of God is at best foolishness. Lontha!!