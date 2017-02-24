APC National Youth Conference slated for 24th to 26th of March BUT not every APC member is WELCOME

The All Peoples Congress (APC) National Youth League President, Bai Mahmoud Bangura, has said that the National Youth Conference slated for 24th to 26th of March at the Bai Bureh Hall, Port Loko will be a youth conference and not for intending presidential candidates to campaign.

“I want to make it categorically clear that we will not tolerate any intending candidate to spoil our conference with their campaign rhetoric, because we still carry the Chairman and Leader’s agenda, and until the APC announces the new leader we will not support and encourage anyone in our conference to campaign.”

The Minister of Youth is also the Chairman of the APC Youth League, said they would not allowed any of their members to wear any intending candidate’s T-shirt because they would be distributing their own to all members and their members should not rally round these candidates rather they should stay focused on the conference and make it successful.

He said, “We will organise the conference under the theme ‘inclusion of Young People in Governance Promise fulfilled’. We are very satisfied of what our Chairman and Leader, President Ernest Koroma, has done for us in his time.”

Bangura calls on all members to think APC for that particular period as a united Youth League will send the correct message to the entire membership of their seriousness to get more recognition from the executive.

Talking on fund raising, Bangura said the Youth League will fund the conference and they will not ask any of the intending candidates for support because they don’t want to create problems. But he stopped short and said, “If any of the intending candidates want to support them, we will accept from them. Some of them will not even be delegates, it depends on their position within the party.”

Wednesday February 22, 2017