Africa Property Skyline Magazine – A New voice for the African real estate industry

JOHANNESBURG, South Africa, April 26, 2017/APO/ — Giving a much-needed voice to the African real estate sector, the African Property Skyline Magazine (www.AfricanSkylineMag.com) – the only publication dedicated to Africa real estate investment and development – will provide the industry with a new platform to explore and create a better understanding of the continent’s true potential.

The magazine, which will feature the latest investment trends and development initiatives in Africa, will also focus on key trends, top African real estate deals, burgeoning new property sub-sectors as well as the inner workings and economic complexities of a number of African countries and cities.

Speaking as a key figure in Zambia’s property sector, Pam Golding’s Inutu Zaloumis believes that until now, property news from the African continent has often been under-reported. “Insufficient insight is given into the property industry in Africa. The African Property Skyline magazine is therefore a welcome publication as it showcases the opportunities in Africa. It gives readers a deeper insight into an industry that has had so much growth and still, the potential for further expansion,” says Inutu Zaloumis.

Published by API Events (www.APIevents.com) and launched at this year’s East Africa Property Investment Summit [EAPI] held in Nairobi last week, the first edition of Skyline has been distributed to over 35,000 subscribers and is available online at www.AfricanSkylineMag.com.

“Africa Property Skyline magazine is in line with our mission to enhance and encourage real estate investment in Africa. Our readers can now look forward to the most up to date African property news, key industry insights, and important lessons learned from on-the-ground experiences,” says Kfir Rusin, API Events, Managing Director.

Focused on delivering high quality content and the latest in thought leadership, Skyline features a number of top industry players, enthusiastic to share their knowledge and expertise. Ivan Cornet, Managing Partner for Latitude Five, used this new platform to share his own perspective on the opportunities for the property sector in Senegal.

“API Events is a trailblazer in bringing Africa’s property market makers together through quality events and networking opportunities, and we can now look forward to seeing this continue with the African Property Skyline Magazine. Latitude Five is thrilled to be involved in the inaugural edition of African Property Skyline magazine, a long-awaited publication dedicated to charting and analysing the spectacular growth of Africa’s property market,” he says.

Knight Frank Africa’s Peter Welborn agrees with his peers that this new and fresh publication will be welcomed by many operating across the African continent. “A cutting edge publication specialising in Africa, linking decision makers and their advisers with funders and investors will definitely help to further the momentum of growth across the continent,” Welborn says.

The first issue includes a variety of topics from across the continent, the cover featuring the highly anticipated new World Trade Centre in Abuja. “We also take a look at both the funding and valuation climates in African property, and we delve into the details of new asset classes like healthcare facilities, as well as the challenges faced in quantity surveying and cost management on the continent,” Rusin adds.