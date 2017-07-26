4th agrofood & plastprintpack West Africa on 05 – 07 December 2017 in Accra

ACCRA, Ghana, July 24, 2017/APO/ —

Great chances for producers of process & packaging technology

Official country pavilions from Algeria, Belarus, France and the Netherlands confirmed

The German trade fair specialists fairtrade announce the 4th edition of agrofood & plastprintpack West Africa to take place on 05-07 December 2017 at the Accra International Conference Centre in Accra, Ghana. Producers of process & packaging technology seeing great chances for business in Ghana and the surrounding West African countries, official national pavilions have been confirmed by Algeria, Belarus, France and the Netherlands, in addition to leading exhibitors from 10 countries.

Organized by the German trade fair specialists fairtrade agrofood & plastprintpack West Africa 2017 will take place from 05 to 07 December at the Accra International Conference Centre.

Market update Ghana: Imports rise sharply

According to VDMA German Food Processing and Packaging Association, Ghanaian imports of process and packaging technology increased by 10% in 2016 to 77 million euro whereas West African imports of the same also went up by 10% to 557 million euro.

Also Ghanaian imports in the plastics, printing and packaging sector rise sharply last year:

Plastics technology up 4% to 23.4 million euro

Printing and paper technology up 32% to 22.4 million euro

Packaging technology up 2% to 30.1 million euro

Official National Pavilions and top brands from 10 countries confirmed

On this background it comes as no surprise that producers of process & packaging technology see great chances for business in Ghana and its surrounding West African countries. Official national pavilions are confirmed by Algeria, Belarus, France and the Netherlands, in addition to leading exhibitors from 10 countries.







Institutional support

agrofood & plastprintpack West Africa 2017 is supported by the Ghanaian Ministry of Food and Agriculture and of Trade and Industry, the Delegation of the German Industry and Commerce in Ghana AHK, the French agrofood association adepta and AVEP – Associación Valenciana de Empresarios de Plásticos.