12 Reasons Why Everyone Should Register to VOTE

THE BENEFITS OF VOTERS REGISTRATION

The Biometric Voters I D that will be provided during the forthcoming Registration is a one-off opportunity for everyone. Missing it disadvantages one a great deal. Biometric Voters I D Cards that will be issued after registration can serve the following purposes:

1. It has an Identification number that belongs to you alone.

2. It serves as National I. D Card.

3. It caries you biological features that you will never share with any other person.

4. It can be used for bank transactions (money withdrawal and transfer on the Banks)

5. It can work in the place of Birth certificate.

6. It can serve as agent for identifying in a circumstance of accidents or other security problems.

7. It is used for exercise of one’s franchise during elections periods ie to vote and or to be voted for .

8. It legitimises or qualifies one to apply and benefit from micro finance opportunities .

10. It can be used as passport in traveling around Africa, especially in West Africa.

11. It can be used to seek jobs Nationally.

12. It can be used to seek admission in hospitals, schools, colleges and universities Nationally.

13. It shows that you care for your country

And many more. Go register!